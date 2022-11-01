Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.1.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Marc Victor, ended his candidacy this morning and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. (Victor's name, however, will remain on the ballot, since it's too late to remove him.)

* In Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Republican Herschel Walker narrowly leading Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, 46% to 45%. (If we get picky about it, those numbers are actually rounded a bit: Walker actually led Warnock in the survey, 45.5% to 45.2%.)

* As for Georgia’s gubernatorial race, the same poll showed Republican Gov. Brain Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams, 51% to 44%. That’s roughly in line with a newly released New York Times/Siena College poll, which found the GOP incumbent ahead, 50% to 45%.

* Arizona’s gubernatorial race couldn’t be much tighter: The New York Times/Siena College poll found Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tied with Republican Kari Lake, with each candidate garnering 48% support.

* In Nevada, a spokesperson for Adam Laxalt’s Republican U.S. Senate race yesterday condemned antisemitic comments attributed to one of the candidate’s recent paid staffers.

* Speaking of the Silver State, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Republican Joe Lombardo out in front over incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, 49% to 45%.

* In Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race, former House Republican Conference Chair J.C. Watts surprised many yesterday when he endorsed Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister in her race against incumbent GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt.

* Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is extremely close, but the commonwealth’s gubernatorial race is not: The New York Times/Siena College poll found Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano, 53% to 40% .

* A newly released Wall Street Journal poll found Republicans narrowly ahead of Democrats on the congressional generic ballot, 46% to 44%. In March, the GOP enjoyed a five-point advantage, but in August, it was Democrats who were ahead by three.

* And the New York Times published a striking report today on a video-sharing platform called Rumble, which has benefited from a major investment from a venture capital firm co-founded by J.D. Vance, and which has helped disseminate Russian propaganda.