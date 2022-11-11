Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.11.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As results continue to come in from western states, NBC News has now called two more congressional races in Nevada: Incumbent Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford have both been re-elected to the U.S. House.

* Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign yesterday in Georgia. The Democratic incumbent framed the race as one of “competence and character.” Warnock added that Herschel “has shown us that he’s not capable,” and that the Republican “lies about every aspect of his life.”

* For his part, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly tapping Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Republican operation in Georgia in the hopes that it will get Walker elected.

* In related news, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is reportedly investing $7 million on field operations in the Georgia Senate runoff.

* As Donald Trump prepares to launch his latest presidential campaign, the Republican is also taking aim at potential intra-party rivals. This morning, the former president wrote that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese,” adding that the governor wouldn’t “have come close to winning” were it not for Trump’s backing.

* On a related note, the Virginia Republican maintained a busy travel schedule in recent months, but when it comes to the candidates he tried to help elect, Youngkin’s win-loss record wasn’t worth bragging about.

* Former House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney doesn’t sound too broken up about her party’s underwhelming showing in the midterm elections: The outgoing Wyoming congresswoman appeared at an Anti-Defamation League yesterday and said the results were “a clear victory for team normal.”

* And in Chicago, where Rep. Chuy Garcia easily won re-election to Congress this week, the Democratic lawmaker is already eyeing his next job: Garcia launched a mayoral campaign yesterday. This will be his second attempt at the Chicago office, after coming up short in 2015.