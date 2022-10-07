Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.7.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* If Republicans are going to take back the Senate, they’ll probably need to flip a seat in Nevada, and the latest CNN poll suggests this might happen: Republican Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the survey, 48% to 46%.

* Speaking of competitive races out West, the CNN poll in Arizona found Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly with a modest advantage over Republican Blake Masters, 51% to 45%.

* Meanwhile, in Georgia, an InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll conducted this week showed Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly leading Republican Herschel Walker, 47% to 44%.

* Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that’s part of Donald Trump’s larger political operation, is jumping into the 2022 midterms for the first time, financing new campaign ads in Senate races in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, the latest Monmouth poll found Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro on track for a double-digit victory over Republican Doug Mastriano.

* Monmouth also found 48% of voters in Pennsylvania saying they’ll definitely or probably vote for Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the state’s U.S. Senate race, while 43% will definitely or probably vote for Republican Mehmet Oz.

* In the wake of multiple polls showing a competitive U.S. Senate race in North Carolina, Democrats are starting to boost their investments in former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, with the Senate Majority PAC reserving an additional $4 million in TV ads in the race.

* In Florida’s 27th Congressional District, widely seen as one of the nation’s most competitive, Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo picked up a big endorsement this week from Al Cardenas, the former chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

* In Minnesota, Paula Overby, a congressional candidate for the Legal Marijuana Now party, died this week at the age of 68. In a tragic coincidence, two years ago, a different Legal Marijuana Now congressional candidate also died in Minnesota just weeks ahead of Election Day.