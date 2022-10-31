Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.31.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 49% to 44%, though part of the poll was taken before last week’s debate.

* In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the New York Times/Siena College poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leading Republican Blake Masters, 51% to 45%.

* On a related note, far-right funds continue to roll into the Grand Canyon State, with the Club for Growth announcing plans on Friday to invest another $3 million in the hopes of boosting Masters.

* Speaking of Arizona, outgoing state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who lost to Masters in a GOP primary this year, sat down with “60 Minutes” and slammed his party’s most radical conspiracy theorists, calling them “clowns” engaged in a scheme that resembles “a giant grift.”

* In Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, the New York Times/Siena College poll showed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly leading Republican Herschel Walker, 49% to 46%.

* On a related note, Walker appeared at an event last week and told attendees, “What the heck is a pronoun?” The GOP candidate added that he fears pronoun are “gonna get our men and women in the service killed.”

* In Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, the New York Times/Siena College poll found a race that’s all tied up: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt each garnered 47% support in the survey.

* There was an odd moment in the latest gubernatorial debate in Minnesota, where Republican Scott Jensen seemed to suggest putting Covid patients on ventilators at the height of the crisis was a “deadly problem.” The GOP candidate, who’s long embraced weird theories about the pandemic, added, “We actually reduced death rates once we stopped using the ventilators.”

* Donald Trump this morning endorsed Don Bolduc’s Senate campaign in New Hampshire, touting the Republican’s record as “a strong and proud ‘Election Denier.’” Apparently, the former president meant that as a compliment, though that's probably not a label that will help his candidacy.

* And in Colorado, the editorial board of The Denver Post didn’t just endorse Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Democratic rival, Adam Frisch, the editors took the unusual step of literally begging local voters to be more responsible, adding, “We beg voters in western and southern Colorado not to give Rep. Lauren Boebert their vote.”