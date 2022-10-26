Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.26.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, John Fetterman’s Democratic Senate campaign in Pennsylvania has already unveiled a new ad about Republican Mehmet Oz and his debate rhetoric about “local political leaders” and abortion rights.

* Republicans’ on-again, off-again interest in New Hampshire’s Senate race is apparently on again: The National Republican Senatorial Committee is making new investments in support of Don Bolduc, even as the Senate GOP’s top super PAC cancels its advertising in the state.

* Speaking of Republican spending, the party is reportedly pouring an additional $6 million into Pennsylvania’s Senate, hoping to push Oz over the top.

* To appreciate just how weird Republican politics can be, consider this gem: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is supporting one of his Republican members, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. But because the Alaska Republican Party doesn’t believe Murkowski is right-wing enough, it voted this week to censure McConnell, despite the fact that he represents Kentucky.

* In Oregon’s highly competitive gubernatorial race, Democrat Tina Kotek is running a new ad distancing herself from outgoing Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. “Nobody in Oregon would say, ‘Let’s keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing,’” Kotek says in the spot.

* In Nevada’s highly competitive Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is arguing that her election-denying Republican rival, state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, should face “consequences” for pushing radical conspiracy theories that have undermined our democracy.

* Ohio has a sizable Ukrainian population, and in the Buckeye State’s U.S. Senate race, many Ukrainian-Americans appear to have a problem with Republican J.D. Vance’s indifference to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

* And in New York’s 17th congressional district, incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is facing such a tough race that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — which Maloney chairs — has launched a $600,000 ad buy in support of the congressman.