Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.25.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a debate last night, Democrat Charlie Crist called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to say whether he’d serve a full, four-year term if re-elected. The Republican incumbent refused to answer.

* On a related note, on Sunday, California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, said he would commit to a full second term amid speculation about a possible White House bid.

* In Pennsylvania, the latest CNN poll found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ahead of Republican Mehmet Oz, 51% to 45%, in their U.S. Senate race, while the same survey showed Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads Republican Doug Mastriano, 55% to 44%, in their gubernatorial race.

* In Wisconsin, the same CNN poll found Republican Sen. Ron Johnson narrowly ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 50% to 49%, in their U.S. Senate race, while the same survey showed Democratic Gov. Tony Every with a small lead over Republican Tim Michels, 50% to 48%, in their gubernatorial race.

* Meanwhile, in Michigan, CNN’s poll also found incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a modest lead over Tudor Dixon, 52% to 46%.

* Speaking of polls, the latest Emerson College survey in New Hampshire showed Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan ahead by only three points over Republican Dan Bolduc, 48% to 45%.

* On a related note, while the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Republican leaders, is scrapping planned investments in New Hampshire, a conservative group called the Restoration PAC, which is funded in part by Republican megadonor Richard Uihlein, announced a new ad buy in support of the far-right Senate candidate.

* While it’s been tough to keep up with the release of new campaign ads from Barack Obama, the latest spots have been in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Cheri Beasley’s Senate campaign in North Carolina. The former president has also issued an endorsement of Katie Hobbs’ gubernatorial campaign in Arizona.

* And speaking of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, the Warnock campaign has begun airing some hard-hitting TV ads, highlighting allegations from Republican Herschel Walker’s highly controversial personal life.