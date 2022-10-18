Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.18.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though some recent polling has shown Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with relatively comfortable leads, the latest Emerson College survey found the Democratic incumbent with a more modest lead over Republican Tudor Dixon, 49% to 44%.

* Ohio’s gubernatorial race appears increasingly uncompetitive, with the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll showing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine leading Democrat Nan Whaley, 56% to 38%.

* Though Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race wasn’t expected to be especially competitive, the latest poll from Amber Integrated found Democrat Joy Hofmeister actually leading incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, 46% to 45%.

* In Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad targeting Republican Mehmet Oz, focusing specifically on his opposition to abortion rights.

* J.R. Majewski, the right-wing congressional candidate in Ohio, didn’t need another headache, but he’s now facing accusations that he misrepresented his academic credentials, in addition to the details of his military service.

* In New Hampshire, Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc is apparently against opioid naloxone treatments because, as he sees it, the lifesaving care “keeps [overdose victims] addicted” and leads to people getting “thrown into the welfare system.”

* On a related note, the latest AARP poll in the Granite State found incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leading Bolduc, 52% to 45%.

* As for New Hampshire’s gubernatorial race, the same poll showed incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu with a larger lead over his Democratic challenger, Tom Sherman, 55% to 41%.