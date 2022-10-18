IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Announces Economic Development Projects In Grand Rapids
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces new economic development projects at an event on Oct. 5 in Grand Rapids, Mich.Bill Pugliano / Getty Images, file

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.18.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* Though some recent polling has shown Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with relatively comfortable leads, the latest Emerson College survey found the Democratic incumbent with a more modest lead over Republican Tudor Dixon, 49% to 44%.

* Ohio’s gubernatorial race appears increasingly uncompetitive, with the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll showing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine leading Democrat Nan Whaley, 56% to 38%. 

* Though Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race wasn’t expected to be especially competitive, the latest poll from Amber Integrated found Democrat Joy Hofmeister actually leading incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, 46% to 45%.

* In Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad targeting Republican Mehmet Oz, focusing specifically on his opposition to abortion rights.

* J.R. Majewski, the right-wing congressional candidate in Ohio, didn’t need another headache, but he’s now facing accusations that he misrepresented his academic credentials, in addition to the details of his military service.

* In New Hampshire, Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc is apparently against opioid naloxone treatments because, as he sees it, the lifesaving care “keeps [overdose victims] addicted” and leads to people getting “thrown into the welfare system.”

* On a related note, the latest AARP poll in the Granite State found incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leading Bolduc, 52% to 45%.

* As for New Hampshire’s gubernatorial race, the same poll showed incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu with a larger lead over his Democratic challenger, Tom Sherman, 55% to 41%.

