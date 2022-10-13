Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.13.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The editorial board of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a thorough takedown of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s career, adding that the far-right incumbent “is the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Johnson in the past promised to serve no more than two terms. Voters should hold him to that pledge in November.”

* On a related note, the latest Marquette Law School poll found Johnson with a growing lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 52% to 46%. The same survey showed incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers narrowly leading Republican Tim Michels, 47% to 46%.

* In Nevada’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, 14 members of Republican Adam Laxalt’s family yesterday announced their collective support for his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

* The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll in Ohio found Republican J.D. Vance with the narrowest of leads over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, 46% to 45%, even as the same survey showed incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine with a double-digit advantage over former Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley, 50% to 36%.

* In a review of GOP advertising in this year’s midterm elections, which Democrat is the most frequently used villain? It’s not President Joe Biden; it’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

* In Michigan, the latest Detroit Free Press poll found Democratic incumbents still ahead in this year’s races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, but the margins have narrowed over the past month.

* Democrats haven’t given up on North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race just yet: The Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with the party’s Senate leadership, is investing an additional $4 million in the race, hoping to give former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley a boost over far-right Rep. Ted Budd.

* And in South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem seemed like a very safe bet for a second term, but the latest poll from South Dakota State University found the incumbent leading Democratic state Sen. Jamie Smith by only 4 points, 45% to 41%. The same survey showed Republican Sen. John Thune ahead by 25 points in his re-election campaign.