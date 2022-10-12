Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.12.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There’s a lot of fresh polling in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, with an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly ahead of Republican Herschel Walker, 48% to 46%. A new Quinnipiac poll, meanwhile, found Warnock up by seven, 52% to 45%, while an Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative poll showed the incumbent ahead by three, 46% to 43%.

* As for Georgia’s gubernatorial race, the same data showed incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading former Democratic state Sen. Stacey Abrams by five points (Emerson), one point (Quinnipiac), and 10 points (AJC).

* Speaking of Georgia, Walker appeared at a campaign event yesterday alongside GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton, and the candidate told a weird parable about a bull. No one seems to know what it was supposed to mean.

* Though some recent polling in Nevada has found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto falling behind, a new USA Today/Suffolk survey found the Democratic incumbent narrowly leading former Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, 46% to 44%.

* The editorial board of The Detroit Free Press this week took the unusual step of urging Michigan voters to put Democrats in charge of the state legislature.

* On a related note, the editorial board of The Detroit News, which doesn’t generally endorse Democratic candidates, today announced its support for Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic incumbent secretary of state.

* The latest Marist poll in Texas found incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott leading former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 49% to 45%. The margin is a bit closer than some other recent statewide surveys.

* In Pennsylvania’s close U.S. Senate race, the Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Senate Democratic leaders, launched a tough new ad this week on Republican Mehmet Oz’s alleged mistreatment of dogs.

* And in Utah, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, apparently a little concerned about his re-election bid, yesterday urged fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him. Romney has said he intends to remain neutral in the race.