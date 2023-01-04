As McCarthy struggles in speaker’s race, Trump hedges on support

As House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy prepared to leave Capitol Hill last night, he conceded to reporters that yesterday was not the day he “wanted to have.” After three failed attempts to get elected speaker, the acknowledgement was an obvious understatement.

But the Californian also told reporters that he’d spoken with Donald Trump, and the former president reiterated his support for his candidacy and encouraged McCarthy to stay in the race.

While the GOP leader no doubt appreciated Trump’s backing, there’s an important difference between private encouragement and public comments — and as NBC News reported, what the former president told McCarthy over the phone isn’t entirely in line with what Trump was willing to say about the speaker’s race on the record.

Former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, declined to say Tuesday whether he still supports his longtime ally after McCarthy, R-Calif., failed to clinch the job in three consecutive votes.

Asked directly whether he was sticking with McCarthy, Trump told NBC News, “We’ll see what happens.”

The former president added, “I got everybody calling me wanting my support. But let’s see what happens and we’ll go — I got everybody calling, wanting my support. That’s all I can say. But we’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out.”

It would’ve been easy for the Republican to say, “I still support Kevin McCarthy and encourage all House Republicans to elect him speaker.” That’s clearly not what he said.

Indeed, eight weeks ago, Trump offered McCarthy an unambiguous endorsement during a Fox News interview. A month later, The New York Times reported that the former president was “working the phones, personally pitching right-wing lawmakers” on voting to elevate McCarthy to speaker.

Yesterday afternoon, however, Trump was reduced to, “We’ll see what happens.”

A few hours later, by way of his social media platform, he complained about “unnecessary turmoil” in Republican politics, but for reasons he didn’t explain, the former president blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, who also served in Trump’s cabinet.

Regardless, Trump clearly seems to be hedging his bets. In the wake of an election cycle in which his intervention cost Republicans dearly, and his win-loss record was rather embarrassing, the former president obviously doesn’t want to be tied directly to yet another defeat.

And so, McCarthy might have Trump’s backing during a private chat, but as the winds shift against the House GOP leader, he no longer enjoys Trump’s explicit public backing.

It’s a low point in the duo’s relationship, which has had a variety of peaks and valleys. During Trump’s White House tenure, McCarthy went out of his way to cultivate a strong relationship with the erratic then-president — remember the jar of Starbursts candies, featuring Trump’s favorite flavors? — to the point that Trump had a habit of referring to McCarthy as “my Kevin.”

The congressman probably thought he’d earned Trump’s sustained and steadfast loyalty. As many in the former president’s orbit can attest, with Trump, there is no such thing.

Update: As I was publishing this, the former president switched gears again. A half-day after hedging on supporting McCarthy, Trump published another missive, which read in part, "[I]t’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA."

For the record, Pelosi will remain in the House no matter who's elected speaker.