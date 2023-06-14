Why it matters that a senator fell for a bogus White House gift shop

If it seems like the political debate over Donald Trump’s federal indictment is one-sided, it’s not your imagination: The former president’s Republican allies have scrambled to defend their partisan ally, while Democrats prefer to say very little.

In fact, Politico reported late yesterday, “President Joe Biden and his top aides have taken a vow of silence on the federal indictment of his predecessor, Donald Trump — and have explicitly ordered the national Democratic Party and his reelection campaign to do the same.” The same report added that the DNC “has advised members of Congress seeking guidance on what to say that they should not comment on the Trump probes if they are speaking publicly in their role as Biden campaign surrogates.”

There’s room for conversation about whether Democrats are being a little too quiet about Trump’s criminal scandal, but whether the strategy is wise or not, Biden and his allies appear content to let the public conversation unfold without them.

But one Republican senator suggested yesterday that the White House is nevertheless weighing in an inappropriate way. As HuffPost reported:

Sen. Bill Cassidy won’t be buying the new coin commemorating former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment, thank you very much. The Louisiana Republican posted a video to Twitter on Monday in which he denounces the White House Gift Shop for hawking the “limited edition” trinket, calling it his “outrage of the week.”

“Whatever you think about it, whatever party you are, you’ve gotta admit that it’s poor taste, that it’s capitalizing upon something without his permission,” Cassidy said in his self-filmed video. His tweet on the subject read, “The White House Gift Shop should not be selling a commemorative coin marking Donald Trump’s indictment. This is totally outrageous.”

The Louisiana Republican apparently thought some people might be skeptical about his claim, so he soon after published another item to Twitter, which read, “For those who found this unbelievable too...” Cassidy added a link to the trinket, presumably to help prove his point.

Or put another way, Biden and his team have remained publicly silent about the former president’s criminal case, but as Cassidy sees it, away from the microphones and the spotlight, it’s “totally outrageous” to find an item celebrating Trump’s indictment for sale at the White House Gift Shop.

What the GOP senator apparently didn’t realize is that the White House Gift Shop has nothing to do with the actual White House. It’s a private business — the .com in the address should’ve been a hint — that, as CNN’s Daniel Dale put it, “sells weirdo coins for every occasion; in 2020 it sold a ‘Trump defeats Covid’ coin to mark his emergence from the hospital.”

Oops.

As for what else Cassidy finds “totally outrageous,” the Louisianan has not yet issued a comparable statement condemning the conduct outlined in the Trump indictment itself.