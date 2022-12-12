Why Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new rhetoric about Jan. 6 matters

There was no shortage of provocative rhetoric at the New York Young Republican Club’s event on Saturday night, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments about the Jan. 6 attack stood out for a reason. HuffPost reported:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol would have been successful if she’d been running the show. “I want to tell you something. If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” she said of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the New York Post.

A video excerpt suggests the Georgia Republican was not kidding.

In context, the right-wing congresswoman seemed to be responding to speculation that she and Bannon were somehow involved in plotting the attack. To hear Greene tell it, such speculation is wrong — because if she and Bannon had organized the assault on the Capitol, they would’ve brought weapons, and they would’ve succeeded.

In other words, according to the GOP lawmaker, the problem with the insurrectionist rioters was that they weren’t properly organized — or fully armed.

The rhetoric was striking, though it wasn’t altogether surprising. Indeed, Greene’s rhetoric related to political violence has been a staple of her young career.

Circling back to our earlier coverage, just a month into her congressional career, an avalanche of damaging revelations come to the fore: In late January, the public learned of Greene’s record of dismissing 9/11 and school massacres as hoaxes. And harassing at least one survivor of a school shooting. And targeting religious minorities. And peddling bizarre claims about fire-causing space lasers.

Perhaps most importantly, in 2018 and 2019, the Georgia Republican expressed support for violence against Democratic elected officials. This included an instance in which she liked a social-media comment about removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office by way of “a bullet to the head.”

The revelations were so jarring that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly proposed removing the extremist lawmaker from one of her committee assignments. For Democrats, this wasn’t nearly good enough: They voted to remove Greene from both.

Nearly two years later, as Republicans prepare to take the reins in the House, GOP leaders, including McCarthy, are prepared to reward the radical Georgian in the new Congress anyway. Indeed, Greene has become an enthusiastic proponent of McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker — not because they’re close allies, but because McCarthy has promised to give Greene the kind of influential role on Capitol Hill that she wants.

All of which leaves us with a question for the current House minority leader: Any chance McCarthy might have a comment about Greene’s Saturday night rhetoric?