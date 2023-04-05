Marjorie Taylor Greene likens Trump to Nelson Mandela, Jesus

After Donald Trump indicated that his indictment was imminent, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the former president’s supporters “don’t need to protest.” The Georgia Republican added, “I’m not going to New York. ... I don’t need to protest.”

The right-wing congresswoman soon after changed her mind for reasons unknown, announcing via Twitter last week, “I’m going to New York on Tuesday. We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!”

As it turns out, Greene probably should’ve stuck with her first instinct. The GOP lawmaker showed up at a pro-Trump event in Manhattan, complained for a short while mostly to a group of reporters, but her voice was soon drowned out in part by a Trump supporter who was handing out free whistles and who didn’t realize the congresswoman was there.

My MSNBC colleague Zeeshan Aleem wrote, “I’ve seen a lot of rallies in my life, but the pro-Trump rally featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene just now might have been the biggest flop I’ve ever seen. ... The entire thing was a non-event.”

But while the Republican’s comments at the pro-Trump “rally” — I’m using the word loosely — were largely ignored and difficult to hear, there was something Greene said before the former president’s arraignment that was even more notable. USA Today reported:

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” she said during an interview with Right Side Broadcasting in New York. “Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.” She said Trump joins the ranks of people who have been arrested and persecuted by “radical, corrupt governments.”

In case there are any doubts, Greene made the comments likening Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus on camera, and she did not appear to be kidding.

The comparison is stark raving mad, but let’s briefly pause to note the nature of the cases against the three men. Mandela was arrested for his fight against South Africa’s apartheid system. Jesus was persecuted for, among other things, starting a religious movement.

Trump, meanwhile, is currently facing a series of criminal investigations, but he was arraigned yesterday after allegedly falsifying business records related to the hush money payments he made to a porn star who claims they had an extramarital affair.

Imagine the perspective of an elected lawmaker who sees these three men and draws a parallel between them. Then imagine the perspective of a political party that puts such a congresswoman in a position of influence.