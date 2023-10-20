Housekeeping Note, 10.20.22

I’ll be away from my desk today, but I’ll return to a normal publishing schedule on Monday, Oct. 23.

As for the developments on Capitol Hill that I've been covering obsessively, Rep. Jim Jordan is scheduled to hold a press conference in an about an hour, though the Ohio Republican insists he isn't prepared to abandon his bid for speaker, despite the appearance of deteriorating intraparty support.

Barring any dramatic changes to the House GOP's plans — and really, at this point, who knows? — observers can probably expect a third ballot on the far-right Judiciary Committee chairman's bid later in the morning.