In historic House vote, Kevin McCarthy fails on first ballot

The 2020 midterm elections were exactly eight weeks ago today. In their aftermath, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy seemed to realize that if he wanted to become speaker, he’d need to start negotiating and bartering with his intra-party detractors. The Californian assumed he’d figure out a way to reach an agreement with his own members.

That assumption was overly optimistic. Indeed, after months of behind-the-scenes talks, and the rollout of a rules package designed to make his far-right members happy, McCarthy conceded this morning — just hours ahead of his fateful floor vote — that he hadn’t yet secured the GOP votes he’d need to claim the gavel.

But in a curious tactical move, the incumbent Republican leader oversaw a House GOP conference meeting this morning, not offering more concessions, but instead insisting that he was entitled to the leadership office. “I earned this job,” McCarthy reportedly told his members.

Not nearly enough House members agreed with him. The Associated Press reported on today's dramatic developments:

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was dealt a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become House speaker, vowing to try again but sending the new Congress into opening day tumult as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership. McCarthy had pledged a “battle on the floor” for as long as it takes to overcome right-flank fellow Republicans who were refusing to give him their votes. But it was not at all clear how the embattled GOP leader could rebound after becoming the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to fail to win the gavel from his fellow party members on the initial vote.

Headed into this week, there were five House Republicans who made clear they would not support McCarthy's bid. According to the final tally, however, the GOP leader lost 19 of his own members.

If my back-of-the-envelope notes are correct, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona ended up with 10 votes, followed by six votes for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York received one vote, as did Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Byron Donalds of Florida.

In fact, adding insult to injury, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries ended up with 212 votes, to McCarthy's 203. As a practical/procedural matter, this is largely inconsequential — the next speaker will need a majority, not a plurality — but as a political matter, the gap twists the knife.

The historic nature of the developments is worth appreciating. Since the Civil War, the House of Representatives has elected a new speaker on the first ballot in every instance except one, and that exception was exactly 100 years ago.

Today, it happened again.

So, what happens now? House members have some options, but lawmakers have decided to simply try again, starting the process over, and voting on a second ballot.

This time, instead of Biggs serving as the alternative for anti-McCarthy Republicans, the other choice is Jordan — who, coincidentally, is the same congressman who submitted McCarthy's name for nomination moments earlier.

This is a breaking news report that will be updated.