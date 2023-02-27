GOP’s Comer preoccupied with fate of conservative media outlet

There’s no obvious reason for Congress to take an interest in the ongoing dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax. The former, a prominent content provider, and the latter, a controversial far-right cable channel, have been engaged in the kind of lengthy fight over finances that occasionally comes up in the telecommunications industry. Last month, the disagreement led DirecTV to cut ties with Newsmax.

For Newsmax’s audience, all hope is not lost, and the outlet’s content is available for free in a variety of ways. But for many Republicans on Capitol Hill, this isn’t nearly good enough.

As my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones explained last month, GOP lawmakers “are up in arms that DirecTV might pull the plug on a major source of right-wing disinformation, and they’re trying to throw their weight around to stop it.” In the days that followed, Republican apoplexy intensified, with one House Republican going so far to as to characterize DirecTV’s decision as “an attack on members of Congress.”

Two weeks ago, in response to GOP demands for information, the provider sent a detailed written response to lawmakers, explaining over the course of nearly 1,100 words that this really should be seen as “a typical business dispute that has nothing to do with ideology, politics or censorship.” DirecTV’s letter also reminded Republicans, “[W]e were one of the first pay TV operators to distribute Newsmax when the channel was founded nearly a decade ago.”

The unsigned statement added, “Ultimately, contracts require an agreement between parties. That’s what the free market is all about. We continue to be willing to negotiate with Newsmax in good faith, but believe it is our duty to protect our customers and preserve our right to provide the network at the right price, if we choose to do so.”

The reference to “the free market” stood out in large part because it seemed like a reminder to GOP lawmakers: This is about capitalism, not a conspiracy against conservatives. For a party that’s supposed to believe in the government steering clear on the free market, this should effectively end the conversation.

Republicans don’t quite see it that way. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer appeared on Newsmax on Friday and pushed a curious message:

“I’m very concerned. I’m very upset that DirecTV does not have Newsmax on there. I’ve been in constant communication with the leadership at AT&T and DirecTV. I have strongly encouraged them to meet with your CEO, Mr. [Chris] Ruddy, to get this worked out — or else.”

The Kentucky Republican went on to suggest that the Oversight panel was prepared to investigate the matter further, because the committee’s GOP members are “passionate” about the controversial channel. “We’re all huge fans of Newsmax,” Comer added.

The congressman went on to say, “I’m doing everything in my ability to see that this gets worked out. If it doesn’t, then I would expect the Republican majority to begin to take steps to take action in this.”

I don’t think Comer was trying to make news with this comments, but it’s worth pausing to appreciate what he told viewers: The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who appears to have quite a few official duties, hasn’t just pried himself away from his many Hunter Biden conspiracy theories, he’s also been “in constant communication” with telecommunications executives over a licensing fee dispute between two private parties.

None of this has anything to do with government, taxpayer money, or any public agency. But the Oversight Committee chair, by his own admission, is nevertheless doing “everything” in his ability to intervene — and his “passionate” GOP colleagues are prepared to put aside their free-market principles and hold hearings, despite the fact that there isn’t anything specific for them to oversee.

How important are conservative media outlets to the contemporary Republican Party? Comer is helping answer the question in an emphatic way.