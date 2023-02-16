Georgia grand jury found evidence of perjury, not systemic fraud

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into 2020 election interference reached an important stage about a year ago. The Georgia prosecutor, following months of scrutiny, requested the empaneling of a special grand jury. The chief judge of Fulton County Superior Court soon after granted the request, saying it was “considered and approved by a majority” of the judges on the court.

As regular readers (and viewers) might recall, we learned in late January 2022 that the special grand jury would consider evidence and then issue a report on its findings to the district attorney, who could use that report to seek an indictment if warranted.

That report is now complete, and the public finally had its first opportunity to review the document — at least, that is, part of the document. NBC News reported:

A special grand jury report on whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies tried to unlawfully interfere in the 2020 election results in Georgia shows most of the grand jurors believe some witnesses may have lied under oath. ... The newly unsealed portions of the report also reveal new information about the scale of the investigation, but do not shed light on who the grand jury believes should be charged and for what, besides perjury.

The document itself is relatively brief and includes redactions to protect the identity of grand jury members.

Just as importantly, it’s important to emphasize that this reflects portions of the overall findings and does not include all of the grand jury’s conclusions.

Why not release the full document? Apparently because there are people identified in the findings who have not yet been charged, and to protect their legal rights, that information has been shared with the district attorney’s office — and not us.

That said, despite the relative brevity of today’s release, it’d be an overstatement to suggest that there’s nothing of interest here. On the contrary, there are some key takeaways.

The first is that the grand jurors concluded that “one or more” witnesses may have committed perjury, adding, “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

This probably sent shivers down the spines of some of those who testified, especially any who know they weren’t altogether truthful.

But as my MSNBC colleague Jordan Rubin noted, there was also some notable pushback against Republican conspiracy theories regarding the state’s election results:

One line that stands out to me comes at the end of the special grand jury’s introduction, where it states it found unanimously that no widespread fraud took place in Georgia in the 2020 election that could result in overturning the election. That’s despite the grand jury noting that it heard testimony from witnesses “still claiming” that fraud took place.

“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” the grand jury wrote.

As recently as a few weeks ago, Donald Trump, who might yet be indicted in Fulton County for his alleged election-interference efforts, published a missive insisting that that Georgia’s election results were “rigged and stolen,” as “evidence proves.”

The Republican will not be pleased, in other words, that the special grand jury embraced a reality-based vision of what actually happened.