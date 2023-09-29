Friday’s Mini-Report, 9.29.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* UAW strike: “United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain called for 7,000 more employees of Ford and General Motors to go on strike at noon ET Friday. He said union members at Ford’s Chicago assembly plant and GM’s Lansing Delta Township assembly plant will walk off the job.”

* Good news on inflation: “An economic indicator the Federal Reserve favors as an inflation gauge rose less than expected in August, showing that the central bank’s fight against higher prices is making progress. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increased 0.1% for the month, lower than the expected 0.2% gain from the Dow Jones consensus of economists, the Commerce Department reported Friday.”

* A key Jan. 6 case: “A Florida Proud Boy convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers with pepper gel spray was captured by the FBI on Thursday night after he went on the lam just ahead of his scheduled sentencing last month. Christopher Worrell was arrested ‘when he attempted to covertly return to his home’ in Naples, Florida, the FBI’s Tampa Field Office said in a statement.”

* Joint Chiefs: “President Joe Biden honored outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley at a ceremony Friday where the nation’s highest-ranking military officer handed the reins to his successor, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. The program, filled with pomp and circumstance, included Milley’s swearing in Brown as the 21st chairman.”

* The FAA matters: “It’s not just a broader government shutdown. By Sunday, the aviation system could also have almost all of its funding cut off if Congress can’t stop squabbling. And House Republicans don’t seem to have a plan to avoid that, either.”

* In Georgia: “Georgia’s Republican Senate Caucus is suspending a GOP state senator who attacked them for opposing his plan to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. The caucus announced Thursday that it was indefinitely suspending state Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton, who represents a district in Georgia’s northwest corner.”

* How is this case still pending? “Robert K. Hur, the special counsel investigating President Biden’s handling of classified documents while serving as vice president, has interviewed many of Mr. Biden’s closest aides and advisers in a quiet inquiry that over the last nine months has reached into the upper levels of the White House and the cabinet, people familiar with the case said.”

Have a safe weekend.