Friday’s Mini-Report, 9.2.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A significant announcement from the VA: “The VA medical system will begin providing access to abortions when the life or health of a beneficiary is endangered by pregnancy or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday.... As federal employees, VA health care providers will be able to provide authorized services regardless of state restrictions, according to the agency.”

* Jan. 6 investigation: “Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy Pat Philbin appeared before a federal grand jury Friday in Washington investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, spending about four hours behind closed doors with jurors and prosecutors.”

* White House changes: “President Joe Biden revamped his climate change team on Friday, announcing that longtime political operative and climate advocate John Podesta would join the White House and Ali Zaidi would take over for Gina McCarthy as domestic climate adviser.”

* Keep expectations low: “Tehran has submitted its latest response in the ongoing negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal — and the United States is slamming it as a ‘not at all encouraging’ step ‘backwards.’”

* Progressive policymaking at the state level: “California, with an economy that ranks as the world’s fifth-largest, embarked this week on its most aggressive effort yet to confront climate change, after lawmakers passed a flurry of bills designed to cut emissions and speed away from fossil fuels. Legislators approved a record $54 billion in climate spending and passed sweeping new restrictions on oil and gas drilling as well as a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.”

* Speaking of progressive policymaking at the state level: “New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday committing $10 million to build a new reproductive health care clinic near the state’s border with Texas.”

* I feel like I’ve seen a bunch of reports like these this week: “Micron will invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs.”

* As Republicans spend the day complaining about White House incivility, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene today said President Joe Biden is "Hitler." I'll look forward to seeing how many GOP leaders rush to condemn her.

Have a safe Labor Day weekend.