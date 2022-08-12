Friday’s Mini-Report, 8.12.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* An update on yesterday’s incident in Cincinnati: “A man identified by two law enforcement sources as Ricky Shiffer, who died in a confrontation with police after he fired a nail gun at a Cincinnati FBI building, appeared to post online in recent days about his desire to kill FBI agents shortly after former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was searched.”

* On a related note: “FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency will adjust its “security posture” after a man fired a nail gun at the Cincinnati field office on Thursday before he was killed during a confrontation with officers. In a message to the bureau’s workforce Thursday, Wray said he was focused on the safety and security of agency employees in the wake of the attack.”

* As if the former president didn’t have enough troubles: “A New York judge on Friday set an Oct. 24 trial date for the criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, capping off an especially tumultuous week for former President Donald Trump.”

* On the Hill: “The House moved closer Friday to pass a sweeping Democratic bill to combat climate change and extend health care coverage Friday, teeing up a vote that would send the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.”

* A scary scene: “Famed author Salman Rushdie, who has endured death threats from extremists for decades, was stabbed Friday before a scheduled lecture in western New York, authorities said.”

* Polio: “Health officials found poliovirus in New York City wastewater, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced Friday. That means polio is likely circulating undetected in the city.”

* Encouraging ruling: “A federal judge on Friday restored a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands that had been overturned by the Trump administration. In the ruling, Judge Brian Morris of the District of Montana, an Obama appointee, ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to reimpose the moratorium until it has conducted a more thorough environmental analysis.”

* All is not well in Florida: “Florida’s Medicaid regulator has finalized new rules banning health care providers from billing the taxpayer-funded program for gender-affirming medical treatments, a move that comes as the state has sought to block such therapies for young people.”

* Oh my: “In an escalation of the conservative media’s attacks on the judge who signed the search warrant for the FBI’s raid on ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, Fox News on Thursday aired a photoshopped image, claiming it showed the judge hanging out with child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Have a safe weekend.