Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.22.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* For everyone’s sake, let’s hope Russia honors this agreement: “The United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on Friday agreed to allow the export of Ukrainian grain in a bid to alleviate a global food crisis.”

* An update on the president’s health: “President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have improved after finishing his first full day of his treatment on the antiviral Paxlovid though he continues to have a runny nose, fatigue and a ‘loose’ cough, his doctor said Friday in a letter.”

* Today’s mass shooting in Iowa: “Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of three people fatally shot at an Iowa campground before later discovering their apparent killer, who died of a self-inflicted wound, officials said Friday.”

* Jeffrey Clark’s latest troubles: “Legal licensing authorities in Washington have initiated a disciplinary case against Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who promoted the former president’s false election fraud claims and is now under investigation.”

* SCOTUS: “A divided Supreme Court on Thursday refused to block a lower court ruling that prevents the Biden administration from setting new enforcement priorities for immigrants entering the U.S. or living here illegally. Instead, the court said it would take up the issue in early December.”

* Conservatives respect law enforcement, except when they don’t: “Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and was beaten by a mob during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, was heckled Thursday night by protesters near the Capitol. He had been attending a hearing by the House select Committee investigating last year’s riot.”

* According to the White House, 21 states have unemployment rates at or below 3 percent — and that’s an encouraging record.

* I wouldn’t get my hopes up, but delaying the break would be wise: “It’s a pretty perennial problem. A group of lawmakers — sometimes leadership, sometimes rank-and-file — demand the cancellation of some or all of the Senate’s month-long August recess. This time, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) floated the possibility to potentially still work out a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on climate change and energy provisions. Some rank-and-file Democrats wanted to hear more of what Hickenlooper was thinking, but sounded open to the idea.”

* Good move: “The White House ... relayed that Biden signed the Formula Act into law on Thursday, which suspends tariffs on certain formula products amid the ongoing shortage.”

* A legislative effort worth keeping an eye on: “Senate leaders are introducing sweeping legislation Thursday meant to lift federal prohibitions on marijuana more than 50 years after Congress made the drug illegal. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would decriminalize weed on the federal level and allow states to set their own marijuana laws without fear of punishment from Washington.”

Have a safe weekend.