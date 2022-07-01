Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.1.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* In Ukraine: “Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.”

* In response to a certain Supreme Court ruling: “The New York State Senate passed a flurry of gun restrictions Friday, banning firearms in many public places, including Times Square, and stiffening permitting requirements, a week after the U.S. Supreme Court made it easier for people to carry handguns in public.”

* Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Sen. Kelly Townsend receive subpoenas: “The Justice Department has subpoenaed two Republican Arizona state senators for information tied to possible correspondence with President Donald Trump’s attorneys as attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were underway.”

* Rep. Judy Chu: “The House Democrat who introduced a bill last year to enshrine abortion rights into federal law was among more than 180 protesters who were arrested Thursday at a pro-abortion rights rally near the Supreme Court.”

* A terrorist designation: “New Zealand designated far-right group the Proud Boys as a terrorist organization, highlighting the role that the group played in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Washington ally also classified a white-supremacist group known as the Base as a terrorist entity.”

* In California: “Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law key elements of a new $307.9-billion state budget, a spending plan centered on gas refunds for 17.5 million taxpayers to soften the sting of high fuel prices and the cost of living.”

* The DeSantis administration strikes again: “Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician with the University of Miami Health System who has been a visible advocate of vaccine access for poor young kids, was removed Wednesday from a state-appointed board for publicly criticizing Florida’s decision to delay access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.”

Have a safe weekend.