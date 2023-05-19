Friday’s Mini-Report, 5.19.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* An important guest at the G-7 summit: “President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to appear at the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend, to seek further commitments for more arms and aid from the world’s wealthiest democracies.”

* In related news: “America and its allies plan to provide F-16s to Ukraine — although the fighter jets may not necessarily come directly from the United States — as part of a long-term effort to strengthen the country’s security, a senior Biden administration official said Friday.”

* A stunning story out of the nation’s capital: “A Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant who supervised the intelligence branch of the Washington, D.C., police was indicted this week, charged with tipping off former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio about a pending warrant for his arrest just ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

* News from the Fed: “Chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the Federal Reserve will likely forgo an increase in its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it began raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation. In signaling so, Powell provided some clarity about the Fed’s likely next policy move after a cacophony of speeches this week by central bank officials had clouded the picture.”

* The story out of Georgia that we’re watching closely: “The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies has requested no trials or in-person hearings be held at the Fulton County courthouse in early August — a sign of when a decision on charges could be announced.”

* Pushing back against Republicans loosening child-labor laws: “A new law passed by the Iowa Legislature designed to increase youth employment opportunities in a tight labor market appears to violate federal child labor protections, according to U.S. Labor Department officials.”

* Worthwhile diplomacy: “President Joe Biden on Thursday invited Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape to Washington later this year for a summit with Pacific island nations after he canceled a scheduled visit to the country because of the debt limit stalemate in Congress, according to the White House.”

* Incidents like these should not happen: “Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., on Thursday defended removing an activist from a news conference on Capitol Hill the previous day. In a video posted on Twitter, Higgins can be seen grabbing and pushing Jake Burdett, a progressive activist, away from an outdoor news conference where Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and other House Republicans were talking about the World Health Organization on Wednesday.”

Have a safe weekend.