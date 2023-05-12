Friday’s Mini-Report, 5.12.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* As Title 42 disappears: “The border between the U.S. and Mexico was relatively calm Friday, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions. ... ‘We did not see any substantial increase in immigration this morning,’ said Blas Nunez-Neto of the Department of Homeland Security.”

* A similar assessment: "Concerns had been building that the lifting of the order, known as Title 42, would bring scenes of chaos at the border as more people tried to enter with the expectation that they would get to apply for asylum. While a greater number crossed the border than usual in recent days, putting pressure on processing facilities and border towns, there were few signs of disorder in the hours after the policy expired at midnight."

* On a related note: “Although there are sighs of relief over the smooth ending of Title 42 last night, El Paso officials said today that the days ahead are the real tests.”

* Perhaps the CBO will help move the process toward a resolution: "The Congressional Budget Office on Friday warned of a 'significant risk' the U.S. government will run out of cash and borrowing authority prior to June 15, when a big slug of corporate tax receipts is expected to provide a little more breathing room."

* Charges in New York: “The Marine veteran who was seen in a video putting Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway was arraigned Friday on a second-degree manslaughter charge that Neely’s family suggested was too lenient.”

* Before you ask, the judge was appointed by George H. W. Bush: “A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a law banning licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in Richmond, if not overturned, would allow dealers to sell handguns to 18- to 20-year-olds.”

* It’s a safe bet Jim Jordan was not pleased: “Mark F. Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once helped lead an investigation of Donald J. Trump, appeared on Friday before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee for a deposition but declined to answer many of its questions about the prosecution of the former president on charges of falsifying business records.”

* GOP antics in Oregon: “A boycott by Republican state senators in Oregon threatens to derail hundreds of bills, including on gun control, gender-affirming care and abortion rights, as a deadline looms that could also upend the protesters’ political futures. Democrats control the Statehouse in Oregon. But the GOP is leveraging rules that require two-thirds of lawmakers be present to pass legislation, which means Democrats need a certain number of Republicans to be there too.”

* It’s a very good thing this is unlikely to become law anytime soon: “Government agencies have proposed dozens of major regulations so far this year. One specifies the kinds of operating cords that can be used on custom window coverings, and another would effectively require carmakers to transition two-thirds of all new passenger cars to electric technology. Under a little-noticed provision in a House bill that passed this month, all of those regulations would need to come before Congress for a vote before they could go into effect.”

* Interesting behind-the-scenes detail: “House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke by phone with President Joe Biden on Sunday night ahead of the debt limit negotiations this past Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the previously unreported discussion. The conversation was initiated by McCarthy in hopes of improving the prospects of a deal, the sources told NBC News.”

* Speaking of McCarthy, it seems a little early in his tenure for a staff shake-up: “Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Friday that his chief of staff Dan Meyer is retiring. And he already has a replacement: Machalagh Carr, his current general counsel.”

Have a safe weekend.