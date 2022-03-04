Friday’s Mini-Report, 3.4.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* In Ukraine: “Russian forces took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday after their attack on the site sparked a fire and fears of a nuclear meltdown, but seemingly released no radiation. The blaze at the Zaporizhzhia plant, in southeast Ukraine, was extinguished early Friday but not before it spread concerns about the potential for catastrophic fallout across the continent.”

* Literally unbelievable: “Russia’s defense ministry falsely claimed Friday that its army does not threaten civilians and that only military infrastructure facilities are ‘disabled by high-precision means.’”

* Russia is, of course, seizing on this: “Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine.”

* China’s role matters: “Russia’s subsequent invasion of its neighbor is forcing Beijing into adjusting its foreign policy in a way that risks damaging relations with the U.S.-led West and undoing years of efforts to paint itself as a responsible world leader.”

* This seems like an obvious move: “The Biden administration announced on Thursday it would offer humanitarian relief to Ukrainians who have been living in the country without legal documentation since March 1 or earlier, signaling additional support for citizens of Ukraine as Russia advanced in the south of the country.”

* A story I’m following closely: “The U.S. and Iran on Thursday were closing in on an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, although officials from both countries warned final issues still needed to be nailed down in the coming hours.”

* Today’s school shooting: “A student shot and wounded an administrator and a resource officer inside the office a Kansas high school on Friday, according to police. Authorities said a male student was in custody following the shooting at Olathe East High School. No students were injured during the incident, the Olathe Police Department said in a tweet.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court on Friday reimposed the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, reversing a federal appeals court ruling that had voided it.”

* An important new law: “Calling it a ‘momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace,’ President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into a law a bill that ends forced arbitration for workers who are victims of sexual assault and harassment.”

Have a safe weekend.