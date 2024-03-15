Friday’s Mini-Report, 3.15.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest delay: "The trial in the New York hush money case against former President Donald Trump has been delayed until the middle of April, Judge Juan Merchan ruled Friday. Merchan said the trial — originally scheduled to begin March 25 — would be pushed back 30 days from Friday."

* In Georgia, Part I: “A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should not be disqualified from prosecuting the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants — with one major condition. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee found the ‘appearance of impropriety’ brought about by Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade should result in either Willis and her office leaving the case — or just Wade, whom she’d appointed to head the case.”

* In Georgia, Part II: “Within hours of the decision, Willis’ office confirmed Wade had resigned and she had accepted his resignation.”

* I suspect this raised some eyebrows in Israel: “President Joe Biden on Friday praised the speech delivered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., a day earlier in which he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ‘lost his way’ and called for new elections in Israel.”

* Speaking of difficult international diplomacy: “It’s a relationship that has become defined by snubs, sanctions and public rebukes. But in recent days, U.S.-Hungarian relations appear to have reached new levels of post-Cold War lows. In a blunt speech Thursday, U.S. Ambassador David Pressman accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of acting to ‘undermine trust.’”

* The outcome is not in doubt: “A steady stream of voters arrived at a polling station in the heart of Russia’s capital early on this crisp, sunny Friday to cast their votes in a three-day presidential election. With the winner in no doubt, the Kremlin will instead be looking to turnout as a measure of public support for Vladimir Putin’s extended rule across this vast country.”

* Good news for consumers: “The National Association of Realtors has agreed to a landmark settlement that would eliminate real estate brokers’ long-standing commissions, commonly of up to 6% of the purchase price.”

* Progress on energy policy: “America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms.”

Have a safe weekend.