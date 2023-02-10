Friday’s Mini-Report, 2.10.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The object was apparently deemed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight: “The U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a ‘high-altitude object’ flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters, National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed at the White House. The Pentagon had been tracking the object over the last 24 hours, he said.”

* The earthquake aftermath: “Fears of a ‘secondary disaster’ were momentarily eclipsed Friday by a flurry of dramatic rescues that saw survivors pulled from the rubble four days after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria, killing more than 23,300 people.”

* The war in Ukraine: “Russia unleashed strategic bombers, killer drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets early Friday, as a military push by Moscow that Kyiv says has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion.”

* In related news: “Russia appears to be draining an enormous reservoir in Ukraine, imperiling drinking water, agricultural production and safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, according to satellite data obtained by NPR.”

* The Biden and Pence stories sure are similar: “The FBI discovered an additional classified document at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home Friday during a voluntary five-hour search of the house, a Pence adviser said in a statement.”

* On the Hill: “Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton already faced serious allegations of misusing official resources. At his first appearance under oath since a searing report detailed those accusations, lawmakers only discovered more reasons for concern.”

* Also on the Hill: “Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are preparing to convene a virtual meeting that could lead to Rep. Nanette Barragán’s ouster as chair, according to two people familiar with the situation.”

* An overdue SCOTUS conversation: “As calls for the Supreme Court to adopt an ethics code mount, the justices continue to wrestle with whether to adopt a policy similar to one that applies to all other federal judges. The possibility of a code of judicial conduct for Supreme Court justices remains a subject of study and consideration at the court, a person familiar with the matter said.”

Have a safe weekend.