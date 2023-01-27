Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.27.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* All eyes on Memphis: “Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, is set to be released by Memphis officials Friday evening. Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days after Memphis police officers stopped him Jan. 7.”

* President Joe Biden today called Nichols’ parents: “During his conversation with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Biden commended the family’s courage and strength, the White House said.”

* The Pelosi video should lead to apologies from the far-right conspiracy theorists: “Police body camera footage from last year’s vicious hammer attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home was made public Friday.”

* A changing of the guard in the West Wing: “Jeff Zients, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator under Biden and an economic advisor to former President Barack Obama, will replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff, President Joe Biden confirmed in a statement Friday.” Klain’s last day will be Feb. 8.

* Julian Khater's Jan. 6 sentence: "A federal judge sentenced the Pennsylvania man who pepper sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6, 2021, to six years and eight months in prison Friday, saying he found his assault on outnumbered officers inexusable."

* Santos’ troubles are just getting started: “Rep. George Santos’ campaign committee is facing new questions from federal regulators after submitting paperwork listing a new treasurer who says he never took the job. The Federal Election Commission sent a letter Thursday to the Devolder Santos for Congress campaign seeking clarity on the switch.

* Cuccinelli’s grand jury testimony: “Former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli is testifying before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Cuccinelli headed into the grand jury area just before 10 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse, where prosecutors looking at efforts to undermine the 2020 election as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation are also gathered.”

* Jackson’s water: “The interim manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city released a new financial plan Friday to change the way Jackson bills for water and spend hundreds of millions of federal relief funds paying down the system’s debt.”

