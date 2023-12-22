Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.22.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* SCOTUS news: “Steering clear of a political firestorm for now, the Supreme Court said Friday it would not immediately decide the key question of whether Donald Trump has broad immunity for actions he took as president challenging his 2020 election loss. The court denied without comment special counsel Jack Smith’s request asking the justices to circumvent the normal appeals court process and quickly decide the question, which looms large in Trump’s prosecution in Washington over allegations of election interference.”

* A milestone in Gaza: “An estimated 20,000 people — almost 1% of the territory’s prewar population — have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave’s 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. said yesterday that more than half a million face starvation.”

* At the United Nations: “A long-delayed resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza was approved by the United Nations Security Council today. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States’ ambassador to the world body, said negotiators had finally agreed on wording America could support. It comes after high-level diplomacy aimed at avoiding another U.S. veto. The U.S. abstained from the final vote.”

* A huge political story that I’ll look forward to writing about after the holiday weekend: “The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Republican-controlled state Legislature to draw new legislative boundaries ahead of the 2024 election, arguing their GOP advantage is unconstitutional — delivering a long-sought win for Democrats who have stayed deep in the Legislature’s minority for more than a decade. The court in a 4-3 decision released Friday afternoon said the court is also prepared to write the new maps themselves if the Legislature and Democratic governor cannot agree on a new plan.”

* More good news on inflation: “A gauge the Federal Reserve uses for inflation rose slightly in November and edged closer to the central bank’s goal. The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.1% for the month, and was up 3.2% from a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Friday.”

* In Somalia: “A senior leader of the Somali terrorist group al-Shabab, who was accused of planning multiple attacks that killed 148 Kenyans in a university town and three Americans on a military base, was killed in a U.S. military drone strike last Sunday, according to Somali and American officials.”

* This guy isn’t exactly wrapping up his career on a high note: “Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) prevented the Senate confirmation of two ag-related nominees this week. The two fairly non-controversial nominations were set to be confirmed by voice vote in the Senate Wednesday afternoon, but Menendez objected just beforehand, derailing the effort to fast-track the confirmations and leaving senators and aides no time to reorganize before lawmakers left for the holidays, according to the two people, who were granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.”

Have a safe holiday weekend.