Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.10.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Gaza: “Israeli troops fighting Hamas pushed deeper into Gaza City, with local health officials and residents reporting intense bombardment and the presence of military vehicles in the vicinity of a number of hospitals.”

* In New York City: “F.B.I. agents seized Mayor Eric Adams’s electronic devices early this week in what appeared to be a dramatic escalation of a federal corruption investigation into whether his 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers, two people with knowledge of the matter said.”

* UAW’s deal is boosting workers throughout the industry: “Honda Motor is giving many U.S. factory workers an 11% pay bump and making other improvements for these employees, a move that follows major gains secured by the United Auto Workers union in Detroit last month. ... Earlier this month, Toyota Motor also raised wages for most U.S. factory employees by 9% and shortened the time it takes to reach top pay, saying it regularly assesses the competition to ensure its pay and benefits remain in line with the broader industry. “

* Gregory Yetman: “A former New Jersey National Guard police sergeant accused of pepper-spraying officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack turned himself in to authorities in New Jersey on Friday following a 48-hour manhunt.”

* All three of the judges on this 5th Circuit panel were Trump appointees: “A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that the Biden administration lacked authority to adopt a regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms called ‘ghost guns’ that are difficult for law enforcement to trace.”

* In the classified docs case: “A federal judge on Friday declined former President Donald Trump’s request to postpone the May start date of the trial in the special counsel’s classified documents case. In a new court filing Friday, Judge Aileen Cannon left open the possibility of pushing back the trial date at a later date, saying she will consider the issue when the parties meet for a March 1 scheduling conference.”

* I get the sense this story will linger for a while: “Maryland Democrats sharply rebuked FBI Director Christopher A. Wray on Friday, saying the nation’s chief law enforcement officer had suggested without evidence the state unfairly won the fight for the next FBI headquarters.”

Have a safe weekend.