Friday’s Mini-Report, 10.14.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Raleigh’s deadly shooting: “A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a ‘long standoff’ with police in connection with a shooting that killed five people and left two others injured Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, officials said.”

* What an extraordinary fiasco: “Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss axed her finance minister and a flagship policy Friday, in a bid to save her job after weeks of market panic stoked by her economic plan. Truss announced at a news conference that she would scrap a planned tax cut, the latest reversal in the face of mounting political and economic pressure.”

* DACA: “A federal judge in Texas on Friday extended an order temporarily allowing hundreds of thousands of young immigrants enrolled in a program to work and study in the U.S. without fear of being deported.”

* A heartbreaking story out of Ukraine: “Russia’s open effort to adopt Ukrainian children and bring them up as Russian is already well underway, in one of the most explosive issues of the war, an Associated Press investigation shows. Thousands of children have been found in the basements of war-torn cities like Mariupol and at orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas. They include those whose parents were killed by Russian shelling as well as others in institutions or with foster families, known as ‘children of the state.’”

* The latest from the Korean Peninsula: “North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests.”

* A controversy worth watching: “The Los Angeles Police Department officer who was killed during a training exercise, in what officials called a ‘tragic accident,’ was allegedly targeted for investigating a gang rape by fellow officers, according to his family. LAPD officer Houston Tipping’s mother has filed a wrongful death claim against the city.”

* That Durham investigation sure is impressive, isn’t it? “The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s probe took an unexpected turn Wednesday, with Durham grilling and rebuking his own witness after the witness seemed to bolster the defense of Igor Danchenko, a key Steele dossier source.”

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the Senate president pro tempore and Appropriations chairman, was hospitalized after not feeling well Thursday night, according to his office.”

Have a safe weekend.