Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.8.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a campaign ad layered with subtext, President Joe Biden’s re-election team unveiled a minute-long commercial yesterday focused on his surprise visit to Ukraine in February.

* South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will reportedly endorse Donald Trump at a campaign event in her home state later today. She’ll be the fourth incumbent governor to support the former president, joining Alaska’s Mike Dunleavy, South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, and West Virginia’s Jim Justice.

* On a related note, Noem, who appeared for a while to harbor presidential ambitions of her own, is making unsubtle appeals to serve as Trump’s running mate. “I would in a heartbeat,” the governor said this week when asked if she’d consider an invitation to join the former president’s hypothetical 2024 ticket.

* In Michigan, Republican Rep. John James narrowly defeated former Judge Carl Marlinga in their highly competitive 2022 race, and this week, the Democrat announced plans for a rematch next year.

* Speaking of the Wolverine State, former Rep. Peter Meijer, who lost his congressional seat in a GOP primary last year, has formed an exploratory committee to run for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 cycle.

* In California’s crowded U.S. Senate race, the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times, found Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff leading the field with 20% support, followed closely by fellow Democratic Rep. Katie Porter at 17%. The multi-candidate field will compete in a March 5 “jungle” primary, with the top two contenders advancing to the general election, even if they’re both from the same party.

* In case Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign weren’t already struggling with accusations of brazen dishonesty, the Republican entrepreneur’s operation claimed earlier this year that Ramaswamy “literally can’t travel to China” because of “the tough positions he publicly adopted.” As it turns out, that’s not true.

* And though West Virginia is rapidly becoming one a GOP stronghold, Democrats will not be without a gubernatorial candidate next year: Huntington Mayor Steve Williams kicked off his statewide bid this week, and it’s possible he won’t have to worry about a primary rival.