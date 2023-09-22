Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.22.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Despite the fact that he appears to live in Connecticut, David McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, has nevertheless launched another Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania. This will be his second attempt: McCormick narrowly lost in a GOP Senate primary last year.

* On a related note, every Republican in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation has thrown their support behind McCormick’s candidacy, in the hopes of discouraging potential primary rivals.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign continues to launch advertising specifically focused on Latino voters, including this new spot called “La Diferencia.” The commercial will run in English and Spanish in battleground states, and will also run in Spanish on a Univision simulcast during next week’s Republican presidential primary debate.

* Speaking of the Republican debates, Donald Trump skipped the first event and has already indicated that he’ll miss the second, and now Bloomberg is reporting that the former president intends to steer clear of the third debate, too.

* As much of the far-right turns against Republican Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf announced this week that he’s created an exploratory committee as part of a potential primary challenge against the GOP incumbent.

* As part of her presidential campaign, former Ambassador Nikki Haley has talked up her background as an accountant, but The Daily Beast took a closer look at her accounting record, which includes some unfortunate missteps.

* Speaking of Haley, the South Carolina Republican was among the prominent GOP voices who criticized Biden for being on the side of labor unions. The Democratic incumbent has now turned their rhetoric into a new online video.

* And former Rep. Will Hurd this week became the first Republican presidential hopeful to unveil a plan focused specifically on the risks of artificial intelligence.