Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.2.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As recently as June, gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano said he was cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. As of yesterday, the Pennsylvania Republican — who went to Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 and allegedly breached a police line — is suing the bipartisan House panel.

* In Nevada’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest AARP poll shows a very competitive contest, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto leading Republican Adam Laxalt by four percentage points, 44% to 40%.

* On a related note, the same survey found an even more competitive gubernatorial race in Nevada, with incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak leading Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, 41% to 38%.

* After Republicans on the Michigan Board of Canvassers rejected a proposed abortion rights ballot measure in a highly dubious move, Reproductive Freedom for All yesterday asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and approve the question for the November ballot.

* A growing number of Republican insiders are concerned with J.D. Vance’s campaign work ethic. CNN reported yesterday, “Ohio voters will begin casting their ballots in six weeks -- and J.D. Vance has been difficult to find. The rookie GOP candidate goes days without any public events, and his campaign gives little information about his whereabouts.”

* In New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race, many GOP officials are worried about whether retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc would be a competitive general election candidate, but Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care. “I’m looking at that race very closely,” the former president said yesterday. “[Bolduc] said some great things, strong guy, tough guy. I think he’s doing very well, too. I hear he’s up, he’s up quite a bit.”

* And in central Florida, a jury yesterday convicted Ben Paris, the chairman of the Seminole County Republican Party, in an election scheme. As The Orlando Sentinel reported, Paris caused “his cousin’s name to be falsely listed on independent ‘ghost’ candidate Jestine Iannotti’s campaign contribution forms in 2020.”