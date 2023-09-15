Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.15.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* President Joe Biden continues to lean into his economic message, including remarks yesterday in Maryland in which the incumbent Democrat highlighted the differences between “Bidenomics” and “MAGAnomics.”

* Biden also appears to be having a little fun with the whole “Dark Brandon” theme, as evidenced by this new video about a mug the Democratic National Committee is selling:

* A new national Fox News poll shows Donald Trump continuing to dominate in the race for Republicans’ presidential nomination, with the former president leading the field with 60% support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is second with 13%. The 47-point gap between them is even larger than Trump’s 37-point lead over DeSantis in last month’s Fox poll.

* The Republican-led Wisconsin Senate voted yesterday to oust Meagan Wolfe, the state’s non-partisan elections administrator. Soon after, Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s Democratic sate attorney general, filed a lawsuit challenging the state Senate’s authority to remove the elections official, and declared that Wolfe still lawfully holds the office.

* The Republican National Committee has chosen Miami as the host city for the party’s third presidential primary debate, which is currently scheduled for November. A Politico report added, “The RNC has yet to announce the date, venue, moderators or the qualification rules for the third debate.”

* Though there was some scuttlebutt that Rep. Scott Womack would retire at the end of this Congress, the Arkansas Republican announced this week that he will seek another term in 2024.

* And while some Trump critics hope the 14th Amendment will keep the former president off the ballot, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said this week that he does not consider this a legally feasible approach for disqualifying Trump from the GOP primary ballot.