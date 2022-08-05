Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.5.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Tennessee’s most competitive and closely watched primary yesterday, Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won a crowded Republican race in the newly gerrymandered 5th congressional district. After being declared the GOP nominee, Ogles declared, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.”

* As for Tennessee’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, as of this morning, the race was still too close to call, with Nashville physician Jason Martin narrowly leading Memphis City Council member JB Smiley, Jr. The winner will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who did not face a primary opponent, and who’s heavily favored to win a second term.

* In Colorado’s secretary of state race, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters recently fared poorly in her GOP primary. The indicted Republican sought a recount, which confirmed the initial results yesterday.

* In keeping with the recent national trend, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Senate Majority PAC launched new ads in Arizona’s Senate race, and both slammed Republican nominee Blake Masters over his far-right views on abortion rights.

* In Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, Trump-backed businessman Tim Michels recently criticized negative advertising. But ahead of next week’s GOP race, Michels has nevertheless launched this new spot, accusing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch of being a “pro-China, pro-amnesty, anti-Trump politician.”

* The latest Siena College poll in New York found Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul with a sizable lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53 percent to 39 percent.

* Florida’s primaries are still a few weeks away, but in the Democrats’ gubernatorial primary, Rep. Charlie Crist appears to have a big advantage over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The latest survey from St. Pete Polls showed the congressman ahead, 56 percent to 24 percent.

* And while Republican Rep. Liz Cheney appears to be an underdog in Wyoming’s upcoming primary, Axios reports that a handful of party operatives “are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue” the incumbent congresswoman. The report added that Jeff Larson, the chairman of Republican research firm America Rising, and Julia Griswold Dailer, a former Trump White House and inauguration committee aide, are involved in the effort.