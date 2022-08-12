Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.12.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Primary Day in Hawaii tomorrow, and among the most competitive contests is the Democratic gubernatorial race to succeed term-limited incumbent Democratic Gov. David Ige. It’s a crowded nine-member field which includes Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Rep. Kai Kahele, and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano.

* The latest national Fox News poll found Democrats and Republicans tied on the congressional generic ballot, with both parties garnering 41 percent support. As recently as May — before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the GOP enjoyed a seven-point advantage.

* Speaking of surveys, with just a few days remaining before Wyoming’s primaries, a University of Wyoming poll showed Rep. Liz Cheney losing by nearly 30 points to her GOP primary rival, Harriet Hageman.

* In Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is scheduled to hold his first campaign rally tonight since suffering a stroke in May. The event will be held in Erie, which is one of the state’s most politically competitive areas.

* On a related note, Fetterman’s Republican rival, celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz, yesterday challenged the Democratic nominee to five debates between now and Election Day.

* Just three days after winning a special election in Minnesota, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad was sworn in this morning as Congress’ newest member. He fills the vacancy left by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.

* And in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, it appears Matthew Hoh, the Green Party’s nominee, will be on the ballot, despite Democratic focus on his campaign missing a filing deadline. Democrats fear Hoh’s presence on the ballot will divide the mainstream vote and make it easier for far-right Rep. Ted Budd to defeat former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley in this competitive race that could dictate which party controls the Senate next year.