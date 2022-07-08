Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.8.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* I’m not quite sure how this would work in practice, but Evan McMullin, the independent Senate candidate in Utah, is vowing not to caucus with either major party if elected. McMullin will face incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee in the fall.

* Despite all of the recent revelations about Herschel Walker, the latest statewide poll from Data for Progress found the Georgia Republican leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, 49 percent to 47 percent, in their closely watched match-up.

* Speaking of Georgia, the same Data for Progress survey found incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp with an even larger advantage over Democratic rival Stacey Abrams, 53 percent to 44 percent.

* In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had a little fun at Mehmet Oz’s expense yesterday after the Republican apparently filmed a campaign ad at his home in a neighboring state.

* Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail this evening, headlining an event in Nevada for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Joe Lombardo and GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt.

* Sen. Ron Johnson was planning to run a radio ad downplaying gun violence, but the Wisconsin Republican reportedly scrambled to pull the commercial after the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

* In Rhode Island’s gubernatorial race, the latest Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll a competitive Democratic primary, with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea leading the field with 24 percent, followed by elevated Gov. Daniel McKee at 20 percent, and CVS executive Helena Foulkes at 16 percent.

* And in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, Trump is pushing Republican hopeful Tim Michels, but former two-term GOP Gov. Scott Walker appears in a new ad for Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as Walker’s lieutenant governor.