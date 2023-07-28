Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump appeared on a conservative radio show a few hours ago and said he’d remain in the 2024 presidential race, even if tried, convicted, and sentenced.

* The day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he might give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a prominent public health role in his prospective administration, former Vice President Mike Pence slammed the comments, reminding voters that Kennedy supports abortion rights.

* On a related note, another Republican presidential hopeful, former Rep. Will Hurd criticized DeSantis’ Kennedy comments from the other direction, telling SiriusXM that the Florida governor's idea is “outrageous and it’s wrong.”

* With only a few months remaining in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said this week that he’s eager to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries — a move health care advocates have said would jeopardize coverage for over 100,000 low-income Kentucky residents.

* The latest national poll from Marquette Law School found Trump leading DeSantis in the race for the GOP’s presidential nomination, 46% to 22%. Pence was a distant third with 7%, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 6%. Sen. Tim Scott was fifth with 4% support, and no other contender topped 1% in this survey.

* Speaking of polls, the latest Ohio Northern University poll found Trump crushing his intra-party competition in the Buckeye State with 64% backing. Vivek Ramaswamy, with 12%, was the only other Republican to reach double digits.

* I’m not sure why outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu is eager to make unusual predictions, but the New Hampshire Republican has now said that President Joe Biden won’t be the Democratic nominee in 2024 and Donald Trump won’t be the GOP nominee.