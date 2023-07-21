Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.21.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump learned this morning that his classified documents trial is now scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024. It raises a provocative electoral prospect: The former president, by late May, will be on trial after he’s likely locked up the Republican nomination, but before the party’s national nominating convention.

* Monmouth’s latest national poll asked respondents about a potential third-party presidential ticket featuring conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Just 2% of respondents said they’d “definitely” support such a ticket, while 14% said they’d “probably” vote for it.

* Trump was asked yesterday whether he’d consider conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a possible running mate, and he didn’t say no. “People have suggested it. There are a lot of people suggesting it,” the Republican replied. “He’s a smart guy.”

* It took some creative efforts, but North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took one step closer to qualifying for next month’s Republican presidential debate, announcing this week that he’s now reached the required donor threshold.

* As part of his longshot GOP presidential campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy has a new plan to shut down several federal agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Education, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

* After coming up a little short last year in a competitive California district, Democrat Rudy Salas announced this week that he’s looking for a rematch against incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao.

* And in Florida, Navy veteran Phil Ehr, who ran a failed U.S. House race in 2020 against Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, this week kicked off a U.S. Senate campaign against incumbent GOP Sen. Rick Scott. Ehr is unlikely to run unopposed: Democratic leaders are reportedly trying to persuade former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to run.