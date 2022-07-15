Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.15.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Roughly 20 months after the 2020 elections, the Idaho Republican Party is poised to vote on a resolution describing Joe Biden as the “acting president,” who “was not legitimately elected.”

* It’s a shame when random conservatives online peddle misleading images of Biden, in the hopes of making him appear senile, but it’s worse when the Republican National Committee does it.

* Those looking for vulnerable incumbent Democratic senators apparently shouldn’t look at the state of Washington: The latest SurveyUSA poll found incumbent Sen. Patty Murray leading her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, by 18 points.

* In Michigan, a progressive political group is trying to derail Ryan Kelley’s Republican gubernatorial candidacy, arguing that he’s ineligible due to his Jan. 6 role. Progress Michigan’s new lawsuit claims he has “engaged in insurrection in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and therefore is ineligible to serve as a candidate for Governor for the State of Michigan.”

* In Pennsylvania, Austin Davis, the Democrats’ nominee for lieutenant governor is now haunted by 2011 tweets, published when he was a 22-year-old intern, which were infused with misogyny. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, David expressed “disappointment and regret” for the missives, and said he’s spent a lot of time learning and growing as a person” over the last decade.

* Fresh off her defeat in a Colorado secretary of state primary, Mesa County clerk Tina Peters learned yesterday that a judge had issued an arrest warrant for her. The Republican was already under indictment when she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond that prevented her from traveling without court approval.

* On a related note, Peters requested a recount yesterday, despite losing her GOP primary by a fairly wide margin.

* And Donald Trump this week sounded very much like someone who’s already decided to run for president again in 2024. “I’ve already made that decision,” the Republican told Olivia Nuzzi. He added, “Do I go before or after [the midterm elections]? That will be my big decision.”