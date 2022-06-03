Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.3.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In developments that remind the public of his radicalism, Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, has provided documents to the Jan. 6 committee and has agreed to a voluntary interview.

* Speaking of Mastriano, the far-right candidate has said he intends to force everyone in Pennsylvania to re-register to vote if they want to participate in future elections. The Associated Press reported yesterday, “The concept flatly violates federal law, legal scholars say, and may conflict with state law, not to mention constitutional protections. It is also a throwback to laws designed by white people in past eras to keep Black people or newer European immigrants from voting.”

* And in still more news out of the Keystone State, we still don’t know which Republican won Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary, so Democrats this week launched negative ads against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

* In Arizona, Donald Trump yesterday endorsed Blake Masters in the state’s crowded Republican U.S. Senate primary. The former president also filmed a new television ad in support of Kari Lake, a leading GOP gubernatorial candidate in the Grand Canyon State.

* Speaking of Trump, in Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, much of the party has rallied behind former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. The former president, however, yesterday endorsed Tim Michels, a multimillionaire construction company co-owner. Michels has run two other races in Wisconsin, but never won: He lost a state Senate race in 1998 and a U.S. Senate race in 2004.

* As of yesterday, three Republican gubernatorial hopefuls in Michigan have tried to get back onto the ballot after being disqualified because of invalid ballot signatures. All three have failed, but the legal process has not yet been exhausted: The trio will appeal their cases to the Michigan Supreme Court.

* And speaking of state supreme courts, the Florida Supreme Court yesterday declined to intervene in the legal challenge against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ gerrymandered district map. The move guarantees that the newly approved map will be in place for this year’s midterm elections.