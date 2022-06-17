Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.17.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the latest Fox News poll, Republicans lead Democrats by three points, 47 percent to 44 percent. That’s a recipe for dramatic Democratic losses, but it’s an improvement of sorts for the party: In late April, the same pollster showed the GOP with a seven-point advantage.

* Alabama’s Republican Senate runoff election is Tuesday, and the two latest statewide polls show Katie Britt with double-digit leads over Rep. Mo Brooks. If the polls are correct, Britt will succeed her former boss, incumbent Sen. Richard Shelby, who’s retiring.

* In Alaska’s new Top 4 electoral system, it looks like we now know who’s advanced in the state’s congressional special election: The NBC News Decision Desk projects that former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola has secured the fourth spot, joining former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich, and non-partisan 2020 Senate candidate Al Gross.

* Republican Rep. Connie Conway was formally sworn into office this week, filling the vacancy left by former Rep. Devin Nunes. As a result, the House now stands at 220 Democrats and 209 Republicans.

* In Arizona, Donald Trump this week endorsed Abe Hamadeh in the crowded GOP primary to succeed state Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The former president said he’s backing Hamadeh, a Republican election denier, because the candidate “knows what happened in the 2020 election.”

* On a related note, Trump has also endorsed Ohio congressional hopeful J.R. Majewski, a Republican who participated in Trump’s pre-riot Jan. 6 rally and expressed sympathies for QAnon adherents.

* And in Maine, Republicans had high hopes this week about winning a competitive state Senate seat this week, as part of a special election in a swing district. Those hopes were soon dashed: The Democratic candidate won by 19 points.