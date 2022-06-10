IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

PA Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman Campaigns Ahead Of Primary Election
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport on May 10 in Lemont Furnace, Penn.Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.10.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump’s political committee is investing $500,000 in new advertising that attacks the Jan. 6 committee as “a disgrace.” The ads will reportedly run through the weekend.

* In Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has launched a new ad slamming Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who recently suffered a stroke, over questions about his health transparency.

* On a related note, the recount process in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary is over, and the revised count was nearly identical to the initial tallies. As The Philadelphia Inquirer noted, “[T]he fact that the numbers barely shifted — in counties big and small, Democratic and Republican — should build public trust.”

* Alaska’s congressional primary to replace the late Rep. Don Young is tomorrow, and there are 48 candidates — including former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin — competing. As the Anchorage Daily News explained, it’s “the first all-mail election in the state,” and “the first under Alaska’s new election laws that put all candidates on a single primary ballot regardless of party affiliation.”

* In Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, Democrats are running ads touting state Rep. Ron Hanks’ conservative credentials, hoping to give him a boost because they see him as unelectable in a general election. (This is a tactic I call “pulling a McCaskill.”)

* In Mississippi, two Republican U.S. House incumbents — Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo — were both pushed into runoff elections this week. The latter has struggled in the face of ethics allegations, while the former faced GOP pushback for supporting a bipartisan plan to create a Jan. 6 commission. The runoff elections for both will be held on June 28.

* And in Kansas, state Sen. Dennis Pyle, announced this week that he’ll run a far-right gubernatorial campaign this year as an independent. This will likely help incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who’s set to face Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the fall.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."