IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Previous Post
Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz Holds Campaign Event
Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks to members of the media following a campaign event at a restaurant in Greensburg, Penn. on Jan. 26.Nate Smallwood / Bloomberg via Getty Images, file

Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.6.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the 48 hours after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft ruling was leaked, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which helps Democratic state legislative candidates, raised more than $650,000, including the best fundraising day of the year to date.

* Donald Trump will be in western Pennsylvania tonight for a scheduled rally with Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz. The celebrity doctor is in the midst of a tough primary against former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick, and Primary Day in the Keystone State is a week from Tuesday.

* On a related note, Trump held a tele-rally last night in support of Charles Herbster, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Nebraska accused of groping eight women. The former president, on the heels of an in-person rally in support of Herbster, said the candidate is “innocent of those despicable charges,” though he didn’t say how he knows that.

* Ahead of North Carolina’s May 17 primary, Ted Budd appears to be well positioned in the state’s U.S. Senate primary: The latest Trafalgar Group poll showed the Republican congressman leading the pack with 51 percent support, followed by former Gov. Pat McCrory’s 29 percent.

* In Pennsylvania, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano recently appeared at a right-wing event where attendees were told that a “global satanic blood cult” would soon be exposed and that Adolf Hitler faked his death. Asked by a reporter this week about being a part of the QAnon gathering, the far-right state senator abruptly ended the interview.

* Rep. Mary Miller is facing some unexpected questions this week after the Illinois Republican gave Brad Graven a prominent role on her campaign team, despite his conviction for having lured a young boy to a parking lot for sex acts in 2005.

* And in Indiana, Andrew Wilhoite was recently arrested and charged with murdering his wife. He nevertheless won a Republican primary to a local Boone County office this week.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."

Previous Post
On Amazon, Lindsey Graham picks flawed fight with Bernie Sanders