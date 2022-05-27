Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.27.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* At least for now, five Republican gubernatorial candidates in Michigan — including the GOP’s top contenders — have been disqualified by a state canvassing board after submitting thousands of forged signatures on their nominating petitions. A whole lot of lawsuits are now inevitable.

* Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has decided to deliver a pre-recorded video message at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston, instead of a scheduled in-person appearance. Another Republican, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, also scrapped plans to appear at the event.

* While some incumbents intend to avoid debates this election season, Sen. Raphael Warnock isn’t one of them: The Democratic incumbent in Georgia announced yesterday that he’s committing to three debates. It’s not yet clear whether his Republican rival, former football player Herschel Walker, will agree to accept debate invitations.

* On a related note, Heritage Action for America has launched a new super PAC, called the Sentinel Action Fund, and its first $1 million is going into the Georgia race, where the conservative outfit hopes to boost Walker’s candidacy.

* Despite former Gov. Eric Greitens’ scandals, the Missouri Republican leads his partisan rivals in this year’s U.S. Senate primary. According to the latest Trafalgar Group poll, Greitens tops Rep. Vicky Hartzler, 26 percent to 23 percent, followed by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt at 19 percent.

* While the post-census redistricting process is nearly done at the national level, it’s not yet over in New Hampshire: Gov. Chris Sununu said yesterday he’ll veto the legislature’s newest congressional map. It’s likely the Granite State will now end up with court-drawn districts.

* Speaking of New Hampshire, the National Republican Senatorial Committee last week was forced to pull an attack ad targeting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan after its claim about gas taxes was debunked.

* Donald Trump declared yesterday that he would’ve severed all ties to Kellyanne Conway, despite her years of service to his campaign and in his White House, if she’d told him the truth about his 2020 defeat.