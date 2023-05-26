Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.26.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* To the great disappointment of Democratic officials, state Sen. Doug Mastriano will not run a Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania next year. Last year, the far-right conspiracy theorist was the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee and lost by nearly 15 points.

* In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, the Florida Republican is already sitting on a ton of money, and yesterday, his coffers grew even larger: DeSantis’ operation claims to have raised $8.2 million in its first 24 hours.

* There’s still some question about the proper pronunciation of “DeSantis.”

* As recently as March, a Marquette University Law School poll found Donald Trump’s national lead down to just five points in the race for the GOP nomination. Now, the same pollster shows the former president leading DeSantis, 46% to 25%.

* In Arizona, Karrin Taylor Robson ran a competitive but unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial campaign last year, and there was some speculation about her launching a possible U.S. Senate candidacy. Yesterday, however, she announced that she will not be a statewide candidate in 2024.

* And speaking of GOP gubernatorial candidates who came up short, Kandiss Taylor lost her statewide race in Georgia, though she’s now the Republican Party chair in the state’s 1st district. This week, Taylor also apparently indicated that she believes the Earth is flat — and that companies that make globes are involved in an effort to “brainwash” people.