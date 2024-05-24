Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.24.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After Republican legislators in Ohio failed to take action get President Joe Biden onto the state’s 2024 ballot, Gov. Mike DeWine called a special session to resolve the mess. The Republican governor said his patience had “run out” with his fellow GOP officials, adding, “This is a ridiculous — this is an absurd situation.”

* In the wake of failed presidential hopeful Nikki Haley saying she’d vote for Donald Trump in the fall, the former president said he expects the former ambassador to work in his prospective administration “in some form.”

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign released a new ad overnight, narrated by actor Robert De Niro, reminding viewers of Trump’s failed term.

* The latest Marquette Law School Poll found Trump leading Biden by two points at the national level, 51% to 49%. When third-party candidates are added to the mix, the presumptive GOP nominee’s advantage grows to three points.

* Bloomberg reported that Trump raised $40 million “from oil executives and other deep-pocketed donors in Texas, marking Wednesday’s haul as one of the most profitable days” of his campaign.

* Political consultant Steven Kramer wasn’t just indicted in New Hampshire for orchestrating robocalls using an AI impersonation of Biden, he was also fined $6 million by the Federal Communications Commission for trying to “defraud voters using call spoofing technology that violates the Truth in Caller ID Act.”

* And NBC News has a rather striking report on the “fringe” views embraced by Nicole Shanahan, whom Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes should be the nation’s vice president. The report explained, “Her fringe ideas are now central to a presidential platform that rejects experts and institutions, and elevates influencers and entrepreneurs with conspiratorial views and dubious solutions to national problems.”