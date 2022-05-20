Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.20.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia’s closely watched GOP gubernatorial primary, former Sen. David Perdue conceded yesterday that he “may not win” next week. The Republican added, however, that recent polls are wrong and he doesn’t think he’ll lose by 30 points.

* On a related note, while Donald Trump was desperate to use Perdue to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, NBC News reports that the former president “seems to have given [Perdue’s] campaign up for dead.” There will be no 11th-hour Trump appearance in Georgia.

* In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Mehmet Oz has faced residency questions in his newly adopted home state, and it now appears that the celebrity doctor is still registered to vote in New Jersey, where he voted a year and a half ago.

* The chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota apologized yesterday after anti-Semitic imagery was used at the party’s recent state convention.

* In Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, Rep. Mo Brooks’ candidacy is far from dead, and the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is reportedly investing $2 million in an ad campaign intended to undermine the far-right congressman.

* Greg Lopez, a leading Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado, was already a controversial figure who struggled with a question about a 1993 incident in which he was arrested for assaulting his pregnant wife. Now, Lopez is making headlines again for unfortunate reasons: The GOP hopeful is willing to eliminate the concept of “one person, one vote” in the Rocky Mountain State.

* Speaking of Western gubernatorial races, the latest Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll in Nevada found Joe Lombardo, who’s backed by Trump, with a 20-point lead over his next closest Republican rival, Joey Gilbert.

* On a related note, the editorial board of The Las Vegas Sun noted this week that it had “endorsed Republicans in the past and might do so again in the future.” The editors added, however, “[A]s we survey the field of Republican candidates across the state, we are struggling to identify those who are not an active threat to American democracy or the institutions of government that have sustained our republic for 250 years.”