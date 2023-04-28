Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* When it comes to Republicans running for president, the race to the bottom is well underway: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley told voters this week that she believes it’s “likely” that President Joe Biden will die within five years.

* As expected, Gov. Jim Justice launched a U.S. Senate campaign in West Virginia yesterday, but he’s not running unopposed in the Republican primary: Rep. Alex Mooney has already launched a new campaign ad, reminding GOP voters that Justice was a Democrat until 2017.

* A federal judge rejected voting restrictions approved by Florida’s GOP-led legislature in the wake of the 2020 elections, but Republican-appointed judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals endorsed the voting restrictions and sent the case back to the district court for review.

* On the campaign trail in New Hampshire yesterday, Donald Trump embraced a woman convicted of defying police orders on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. The former president also agreed to sign the backpack she said she carried to the Capitol complex.

* Though it seems as if Sen. Tim Scott is already effectively a presidential candidate — he recently launched an exploratory committee — the South Carolina Republican now says he won’t officially announce his plan until the end of May.

* With only two weeks remaining before the GOP gubernatorial primary in Kentucky, the Associated Press took a closer look at the race, and considered whether state Attorney General Daniel Cameron — by most measures, the clear frontrunner — can fend off his intraparty rivals.

* And I’ve been meaning to take note of this story that broke during my recent vacation: “Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who was indicted last year in a breach of Mesa County’s election system, was sentenced [on April 11] to home detention and community service for a misdemeanor obstruction conviction in a separate case.”